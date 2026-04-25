La 139ª edizione della Fiera di Canton si è aperta recentemente a Guangzhou e si svolgerà fino al 5 maggio, articolandosi in tre fasi. Durante l'evento, sono stati introdotti servizi migliorati per gli acquirenti, con l’obiettivo di aumentare l’efficienza e facilitare collaborazioni a lungo termine tra le aziende internazionali. La manifestazione coinvolge numerosi espositori e visitatori provenienti da diversi paesi.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 PRNewswire — The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has opened recently and will conclude on May 5 across three phases. From the moment they arrived, buyers were greeted with an atmosphere more dynamic than ever. A Saudi buyer lit up after trying the Fair’s unmanned delivery service for the first time, while an Egyptian buyer made a beeline for the CF Award display area to preview the latest, top?tier innovations. In the exhibition halls, an Arabic?language livestream guided Middle Eastern buyers through an immersive virtual tour. Whether onsite or online, buyers could clearly feel the strong momentum of supply and demand.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Upgraded Buyer Services at 139th Canton Fair Boost Efficiency and Support Long?Term Global Partnerships

Notizie correlate

Manufacturing Category at 139th Canton Fair Presents Smarter, Lighter and More Connected SolutionsCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At the 139th Canton Fair, Manufacturing category presented...

Phase 1 of 139th Canton Fair Introduces New Dedicated Product Zones as Emerging Technologies Take Center StageCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has...