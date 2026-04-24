Manufacturing Category at 139th Canton Fair Presents Smarter Lighter and More Connected Solutions
Durante la 139ª Fiera di Canton, la sezione dedicata alla produzione ha mostrato come le nuove soluzioni industriali siano più leggere, intelligenti e connesse rispetto al passato. Sono state presentate apparecchiature che puntano a migliorare l’efficienza, affrontare la carenza di manodopera e raggiungere obiettivi di sostenibilità. La manifestazione ha evidenziato le innovazioni nel settore, con un focus su tecnologie avanzate e connettività.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 PRNewswire — At the 139th Canton Fair, Manufacturing category presented a clear view of how industrial equipment is evolving to address efficiency, labor shortages, and sustainability goals. Across power equipment, machinery, automation systems, and industrial robots, exhibitors pointed to a common direction: smarter operation, stronger engineering performance, and deeper integration with digital manufacturing systems. Industrial equipment is advancing towards intelligence with products emphasizing built-in sensing and automatic adjustment to enhance reliability and efficiency.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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