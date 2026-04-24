Durante la 139ª Fiera di Canton, la sezione dedicata alla produzione ha mostrato come le nuove soluzioni industriali siano più leggere, intelligenti e connesse rispetto al passato. Sono state presentate apparecchiature che puntano a migliorare l’efficienza, affrontare la carenza di manodopera e raggiungere obiettivi di sostenibilità. La manifestazione ha evidenziato le innovazioni nel settore, con un focus su tecnologie avanzate e connettività.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 PRNewswire — At the 139th Canton Fair, Manufacturing category presented a clear view of how industrial equipment is evolving to address efficiency, labor shortages, and sustainability goals. Across power equipment, machinery, automation systems, and industrial robots, exhibitors pointed to a common direction: smarter operation, stronger engineering performance, and deeper integration with digital manufacturing systems. Industrial equipment is advancing towards intelligence with products emphasizing built-in sensing and automatic adjustment to enhance reliability and efficiency.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Manufacturing Category at 139th Canton Fair Presents Smarter, Lighter and More Connected Solutions

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