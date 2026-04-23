X Square Robot, sostenuta da aziende come Alibaba, ByteDance, Xiaomi e Meituan, ha annunciato il lancio di un nuovo modello di intelligenza artificiale incarnata dedicato ai robot domestici. La società ha comunicato che i primi dispositivi saranno disponibili nelle case dei consumatori entro 35 giorni. L'azienda ha presentato il modello come una base per robot di nuova generazione destinati all'uso quotidiano.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Backed by Alibaba, ByteDance, Xiaomi and Meituan, X Square Robot unveiled a next-generation embodied AI foundation model for home robots and said its first deployments in everyday households will begin within 35 days. BEIJING, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — X Square Robot on Tuesday unveiled Wall-B, a new embodied AI foundation model designed for deployment in real-world homes, marking what the company described as a major step toward bringing general-purpose robots into daily family life. At a launch event themed “Born to Bot, Bot to Family,” the company also introduced its World Unified Model (WUM) architecture, a training framework that combines vision, language, action and physical prediction within a single system from the outset.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - X Square Robot Unveils New Embodied AI Model, Says Robots Will Arrive in Homes in 35 Days

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X Square Robot Hosts Inaugural EAIDC 2026, Advancing Real-World Deployment of Embodied AISHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Square Robot, an emerging leader in embodied AI and humanoid robotics, announced the successful conclusion of the world's first Embodied AI Developers ... manilatimes.net

X Square Robot Hosts Inaugural EAIDC 2026, Advancing Real-World Deployment of Embodied AIThe MarketWatch News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Square Robot, an emerging leader in embodied AI and humanoid robotics ... marketwatch.com