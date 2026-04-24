Pan Global ha annunciato di aver avviato un collocamento privato per un importo di 7,2 milioni di dollari con un investitore chiamato Alpayana. La società ha precisato che questa informazione non può essere diffusa o pubblicata negli Stati Uniti o distribuita a persone negli Stati Uniti. La comunicazione è stata resa nota tramite un documento ufficiale, senza ulteriori dettagli sulle modalità o le tempistiche dell’operazione.

- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF FRA: 2EU Company elects not to proceed with proposed Warrant extension VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing with an existing strategic investor, Alpayana ("Alpayana") to purchase 45,000,000 Common Shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of C$0.16 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7,200,000 (the "Offering"). At closing of the Offering, Alpayana will hold approximately 19.🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES $7.2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH ALPAYANA

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PAN GLOBAL TO EXTEND WARRANTSCNW/ - Pan Global Resources Inc. (Pan Global or the Company) (TSXV: PGZ) ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) announces that the Company intends to extend ... newswire.ca