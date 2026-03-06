Norgine announces £23 million new investment as part of more than £50 million committed to expanding medicines manufacturing in Wales

Norgine, azienda farmaceutica europea specializzata, ha annunciato un investimento di 23 milioni di sterline nel suo stabilimento di Hengoed, in Galles. Questa somma si aggiunge a oltre 50 milioni di sterline già investiti nella stessa sede dal 2022. La società ha comunicato questa decisione oggi, evidenziando il rafforzamento delle attività di produzione di farmaci nella regione.

Supported by the UK Government's Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), this latest commitment will enable further innovation and expansion at the Hengoed site. The investment will strengthen Norgine's ability to reliably supply much-needed medicines across the UK and Europe at a time of increasing global supply chain volatility, while creating 44 new skilled jobs and reinforcing the organisation's long term manufacturing capability in the region. This will be achieved through expanded production and warehousing space, the introduction of high speed, energy efficient manufacturing processes and enhanced quality control capabilities. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

