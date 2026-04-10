Hua Hin, nota località turistica in Thailandia, sta attraversando un cambiamento significativo. La città sta diventando un centro residenziale di livello internazionale, con il progetto Dusit Ajara Hua Hin che mira a sviluppare nuove infrastrutture e servizi di alta qualità. Questa trasformazione vede Hua Hin allontanarsi dalla sua tradizionale vocazione turistica per affermarsi come una destinazione di residenza e stile di vita di livello mondiale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HUA HIN, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 April 2026 – Hua Hin is undergoing a historic transformation. Long recognized as Thailand’s elite seaside retreat, this coastal gem is now ranked among the world’s top real estate growth markets, offering world-class Branded Residences that deliver yields of 7–9%, outperforming non-branded counterparts by 50–80%, according to CBRE Thailand. Ideally positioned around three hours from Bangkok, the capital city, Hua Hin is being elevated into a “Heaven City” and a premier global destination for high-end living and strategic real estate investment. Driven... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Transformation From Thailand’s Premier Tourist Hub to a Global ‘Heaven City’ and World-Class Living, With Dusit Ajara Hua Hin

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Transformation From Thailand’s Premier Tourist Hub to a Global 'Heaven City' and World-Class Living, With Dusit Ajara Hua HinHUA HIN, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Hua Hin is undergoing a historic transformation. Long recognized as Thailand's elite seaside retreat, this coastal gem is now ranked among ... adnkronos.com

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