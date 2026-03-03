Con l’arrivo della primavera in Europa, i scooter di iScooter lanciano una campagna stagionale dedicata alla mobilità urbana, promuovendo l’uso di veicoli leggeri e pratici nelle città britanniche ed europee. La nuova iniziativa si concentra sulla promozione di spostamenti più semplici e sostenibili, in concomitanza con l’aumento delle temperature e delle ore di luce.

- BERLIN, March 3, 2026 PRNewswire -- As spring arrives across Europe, longer days and milder weather are reshaping how people move around cities. In urban hubs, commuters and leisure riders alike are increasingly turning to electric scooters as a flexible, low-emission way to navigate daily travel and enjoy the season outdoors. Reflecting this shift in urban mobility, iScooter is marking the start of spring with a dedicated Spring Sale campaign designed around real riding scenarios and everyday user experience. Running from February 25 to April 10, the iScooter Spring Salehighlights the brand's commitment to making spring travel more convenient, more enjoyable, and more accessible for riders across different lifestyles. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - iScooter Welcomes Spring with City-Friendly Mobility and a Seasonal Riding Campaign in Britain and Europe

UK’s Starmer welcomes Trump move to drop Greenland tariff threatLONDON, Jan 22 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told his Danish counterpart on Thursday that U.

Spain to tighten rental rules with room rent caps, seasonal lease curbsMADRID, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s leftist government will further tighten rental rules and restrict medium-term leases to contain soaring rents and...