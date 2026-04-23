Una delle aziende educative in più rapida crescita in Europa, classificata al 156° posto nel ranking FT 1000, ha annunciato una collaborazione con l'iniziativa RAISE del Massachusetts Institute of Technology. L’accordo prevede un percorso formativo per studenti delle scuole superiori, che durante l’estate avranno l’opportunità di ottenere credenziali sull’intelligenza artificiale presso una sede di Oxford. L’obiettivo è ampliare le competenze digitali dei giovani partecipanti attraverso un programma dedicato.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE One of Europe’s fastest-growing education companies — ranked 156th in the FT 1000 — announces a curriculum partnership with MIT’s RAISE initiative, offering teenagers AI literacy credentials in Oxford this summer. OXFORD, England, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — Oxford Royale Academy, one of Europe’s fastest-growing education companies, has announced a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to bring AI literacy education to international summer school students this year. The collaboration will see students at Oxford Royale’s programmes in Oxford complete the MIT RAISE FutureBuilders pathway — a structured AI education curriculum developed by MIT’s Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education (RAISE) initiative in partnership with Pharos Education.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Oxford Royale Academy Partners with MIT to Bring AI Education to Summer School Students

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