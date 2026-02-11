Un uomo armato tiene in ostaggio studenti e insegnanti in una scuola nel sud della Thailandia, a Songkhla. La polizia ha circondato l’edificio e cerca di negoziare con il sospettato, senza ancora riuscire a mettere fine alla situazione. La notizia ha provocato preoccupazione tra i genitori e la comunità locale.

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A gunman was holding an unknown number of student and teachers hostage in a school in southern Thailand’s Songkhla on Wednesday, the provincia. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Gunman holds students and teachers hostage at Thai school, local administration says

Approfondimenti su Thai School

In Thailandia, i contadini rurali cambiano schieramento politico.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Reborn! My free wife turned out to be a princess, I changed my fate!#emotion #cdrama

Ultime notizie su Thai School

Gunman holds students and teachers hostage at Thai school, local administration saysA gunman was holding an unknown number of student and teachers hostage in a school in southern Thailand's Songkhla on Wednesday, the provincial administration said on ... yahoo.com

Thai school latest: Unknown number of students and teachers held hostage by gunmanA ?gunman ?is holding students ?and teachers hostage ?in ?a ?school in southern ?Thailand, according to local officials. Follow the latest below. news.sky.com