Gunman holds students and teachers hostage at Thai school local administration says
Un uomo armato tiene in ostaggio studenti e insegnanti in una scuola nel sud della Thailandia, a Songkhla. La polizia ha circondato l’edificio e cerca di negoziare con il sospettato, senza ancora riuscire a mettere fine alla situazione. La notizia ha provocato preoccupazione tra i genitori e la comunità locale.
BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A gunman was holding an unknown number of student and teachers hostage in a school in southern Thailand’s Songkhla on Wednesday, the provincia. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Thai School
Rural Thai voters shift old loyalties, testing Pheu Thai’s populist machine
In Thailandia, i contadini rurali cambiano schieramento politico.
Peter Pan English Pre-School e English Primary School: una storia di bilinguismo a Modena
Reborn! My free wife turned out to be a princess, I changed my fate!#emotion #cdrama
Ultime notizie su Thai School
Gunman holds students and teachers hostage at Thai school, local administration saysA gunman was holding an unknown number of student and teachers hostage in a school in southern Thailand's Songkhla on Wednesday, the provincial administration said on ... yahoo.com
Thai school latest: Unknown number of students and teachers held hostage by gunmanA ?gunman ?is holding students ?and teachers hostage ?in ?a ?school in southern ?Thailand, according to local officials. Follow the latest below. news.sky.com
Il modulo consente di cercare aggiornamenti e video relativi alla notizia pubblicata.