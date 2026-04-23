Durante EuroCucina 2026 a Milano, Fisher & Paykel, marchio di elettrodomestici di lusso proveniente dalla Nuova Zelanda e parte del gruppo Haier, ha presentato il nuovo prodotto chiamato Nature—Ritual. L’azienda ha mostrato l’innovativa proposta durante la fiera, evidenziando un approccio che trasforma le attività quotidiane in esperienze più raffinate e attente. La presentazione è avvenuta nel contesto dell’evento dedicato alle novità nel settore delle cucine e degli elettrodomestici.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MILAN, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — Fisher & Paykel, the luxury appliance brand from Aotearoa New Zealand and part of Haier Group global portfolio, has unveiled Nature—Ritual at EuroCucina in Milan. The 450m² immersive installation introduces the brand’s State of the Art Collection within a sculptural environment inspired by elemental landscapes of New Zealand. At its heart is a simple idea: thoughtful design can elevate routines into meaningful rituals. Throughout Nature—Ritual, appliances are presented not as standalone objects, but as part of an architecture of living – expressing Fisher & Paykel’s approach to life-centred luxury, where design expression, product intelligence and performance come together to elevate life in the home.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Fisher & Paykel Unveils Nature–Ritual at EuroCucina 2026, Elevating Everyday Routines into Timeless Rituals

Notizie correlate

Kohler and Flamingo Estate Create a Sculptural Bathhouse Rooted in Ritual, Nature, and Craft at Milan Design WeekCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MILAN, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kohler, in partnership with Richard Christiansen, founder of Flamingo...

Calvin Harris, Fisher, Clara e tanti altri: il Nameless svela tutti i protagonisti dell'edizione 2026 al BioneEcco la line up completa dell'atteso Festival che vedrà esibirsi circa 80 artisti.