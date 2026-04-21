Durante la Milan Design Week 2026, Kohler ha presentato il Flamingo Estate Bathhouse, una struttura scultorea realizzata in collaborazione con Richard Christiansen, fondatore di Flamingo Estate. L’installazione si basa su elementi che richiamano rituali, natura e artigianato, e viene esposta come parte delle iniziative dell’evento. L’opera è stata svelata ufficialmente durante la manifestazione, senza ulteriori dettagli sulla progettazione o le intenzioni.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MILAN, April 21, 2026 PRNewswire — Kohler, in partnership with Richard Christiansen, founder of Flamingo Estate, unveils The Flamingo Estate Bathhouse by Kohler at Milan Design Week 2026. The immersive, multi-sensory installation invites visitors into an elemental world where architecture, landscape, and serenity are conceived as a single, interdependent experience, creating a space for contemplation and renewal. Set within the courtyard of the Padiglione d’Arte Contemporanea (Via Palestro, 14), the installation is anchored by the Bathhouse, a bold brutalist structure that appears to emerge organically from a meadow of seven species of untamed wildflowers, dissolving the boundary between built form and living ecosystem.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Kohler and Flamingo Estate Create a Sculptural Bathhouse Rooted in Ritual, Nature, and Craft at Milan Design Week

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Leggi anche: ISIA Research – New Design for a New World: il design come laboratorio del futuro alla Milano Design Week 2026

Contenuti e approfondimenti

Argomenti più discussi: The Flamingo Estate Bathhouse by Kohler; Milano Design Week, come i brand stanno costruendo degli scenari abitabili.

Kohler and Flamingo Estate Create a Sculptural Bathhouse Rooted in Ritual, Nature, and Craft at Milan Design WeekKohler, in partnership with Richard Christiansen, founder of Flamingo Estate, unveils The Flamingo Estate Bathhouse by Kohler at Milan Design Week 2026. The immersive, multi-sensory installation invit ... adnkronos.com

The Flamingo Estate Bathhouse by Kohler Debuts as a Nature?Infused Wellness Sanctuary at Milan Design Week 2026MILAN, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, in partnership with Richard Christiansen, founder of Flamingo Estate, presents a multi-sensory installation at Milan Design Week that invites visitors into ... sg.finance.yahoo.com

Tra le novità più interessanti c’è una forte crescita delle installazioni esperienziali. Uno degli esempi più rilevanti è l’installazione firmata da Flamingo Estate e Kohler, ospitata al Padiglione d’Arte Contemporanea e il circuito Superstudio Più e dintorni cresce a - facebook.com facebook