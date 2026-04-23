Durante la 139ª Fiera di Canton, la sezione dedicata all’elettronica e agli elettrodomestici ha mostrato un interesse crescente verso dispositivi che integrano intelligenza artificiale e applicazioni robotiche, con un’attenzione anche alle soluzioni di design sostenibile. La manifestazione si è svolta a Guangzhou, in Cina, e ha rappresentato un momento di confronto tra aziende e produttori provenienti da diversi paesi, focalizzandosi su innovazioni tecnologiche e tendenze di mercato.

GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — At the 139th Canton Fair, the Electronics & Appliance category signaled a clear shift in global hardware priorities. Exhibitors showcased products that reflect deeper use of AI, rising demand for scalable automation, and a stronger push toward sustainability and improved user experience. One of the most notable trends is the transition from “AI-enabled” products to truly AI-native devices. Rather than functioning as add-on features, AI models are now embedded at the core of hardware design. Multimodal biometric terminals, AI-powered meeting systems, translation glasses, and multi-language simultaneous interpretation devices demonstrated real-time capabilities in understanding, translation, and decision-making, often powered by on-device or hybrid edge-cloud large language models.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Electronics & Appliances Category at 139th Canton Fair Spotlights AI?native Devices, Applied Robotics, and Green Design

Notizie correlate

Phase 1 of 139th Canton Fair Introduces New Dedicated Product Zones as Emerging Technologies Take Center StageCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has...

Pudu Robotics Announces Strategic Partnership with Gom Schoonhouden B.V. at Interclean Amsterdam 2026, Marking Europe’s First Deployment of the AI-Native PUDU BG1 SeriesCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics,...

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