Pudu Robotics Announces Strategic Partnership with Gom Schoonhouden BV at Interclean Amsterdam 2026 Marking Europe’s First Deployment of the AI-Native PUDU BG1 Series

Durante l'Interclean di Amsterdam, Pudu Robotics ha annunciato una collaborazione con Gom Schoonhouden B.V. La partnership riguarda l'introduzione in Europa della serie PUDU BG1, un robot dotato di intelligenza artificiale. Questa iniziativa rappresenta il primo utilizzo di questa serie di robot in Europa. La presentazione è avvenuta nel corso dell’evento, con dettagli sulla collaborazione e sui prodotti coinvolti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, today announced a strategic partnership with Gom Schoonhouden B.V., one of the Netherlands’ premier professional cleaning service providers. The agreement, facilitated by Pudu’s regional partner Fulin Robot Technologie B.V., marks the first deployment of the AI-Native Large Scrubber-Dryer Robot PUDU BG1 Series in Europe. This milestone represents a significant step forward in the adoption of next-generation cleaning automation across the European market and builds on the long-standing collaboration between Gom Schoonhouden B.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Pudu Robotics Announces Strategic Partnership with Gom Schoonhouden B.V. at Interclean Amsterdam 2026, Marking Europe's First Deployment of the AI-Native PUDU BG1 SeriesPudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, today announced a strategic partnership with Gom Schoonhouden B.V., one of the Netherlands' premier professional cleaning service ... adnkronos.com

Pudu Robotics Unveils PUDU BG1 Series: Defining the AI-Native Era of Large-Scale CleaningThe introduction of the BG1 series completes Pudu's cleaning portfolio. By joining the PUDU CC1 series and PUDU MT1 series, the BG1 series enable Pudu to deliver a one-stop, full-scenario autonomous ... prnewswire.co.uk