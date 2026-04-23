Il 13 aprile si è aperta a Hainan la sesta edizione della China International Consumer Products Expo, una delle principali fiere dedicate ai prodotti di consumo in Cina. Durante l’evento, l’azienda Mom’s Garden ha presentato un nuovo prodotto a base di collagene osseo, segnando un passo nella collaborazione tra Cina e Germania nel settore dei prodotti per la salute e il benessere. La manifestazione si svolge fino al 23 aprile e attira numerosi espositori e visitatori internazionali.

HAINAN, China, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — On April 13, the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) opened grandly in Hainan. German professional bone health brand Mom’s Garden unveiled its latest innovation, “iFlex,” making a high-profile debut to address the increasingly sophisticated health needs of Chinese consumers. In the past, traditional joint care often focused on surface-level symptom relief. The R&D team at Mom’s Garden has identified that the root cause of joint issues lies in the deterioration of cartilage structure. The newly launched “iFlex,” developed based on a patented German formula, targets and interrupts inflammatory responses while deeply repairing the collagen fiber network within cartilage—functioning like a “steel framework.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Deepening China-Germany Collaboration: Mom’s Garden Showcases New Collagen Product at CICPE

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Deepening China-Germany Collaboration: Mom's Garden Showcases New Collagen Product at CICPEComunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire Deepening China-Germany Collaboration: Mom's Garden Showcases New Collagen Product at CICPE ... adnkronos.com

Mom's Garden: Deepening China-Germany Collaboration: Mom's Garden Showcases New Collagen Product at CICPEMom's Garden Debuts New Bone Collagen Product at CICPE HAINAN, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 13, the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) opened grandly in Hainan. finanznachrichten.de