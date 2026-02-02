germany closer to us than china despite recent tensions foreign minister says

La Germania si sente più vicina agli Stati Uniti che alla Cina, anche se ci sono state tensioni recenti. Il ministro degli Esteri tedesco ha chiarito che Berlino non si trova in una posizione di parità tra le due potenze e che, in ogni caso, il suo legame con Washington resta più stretto. La notizia arriva mentre si fanno i conti con i rapporti complessi tra le nazioni e le nuove sfide globali.

Trump administration officials have been critical of European countries for failing to meet NATO spending targets and for being too dependent on the United States for their own defence. Western nations, such as Canada and the United Kingdom have been striking trade deals with China, defying U.S. criticism. But Wadephul said Europe’s united response to U.S. claims on Greenland shows that it can be successful at defending its interests as long as it defines its red lines clearly. Wadephul also said that the European Union’s network of free trade agreements is an “important building block for rules-based free trade in times of increased protectionism and fragmentation”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il ministro degli Esteri tedesco, Johann Wadephul, ha affermato che tra Germania e Stati Uniti prevale un clima di accordo, con meno divergenze rispetto al passato.

