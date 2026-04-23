LILYSILK ha annunciato il lancio della nuova linea di abbigliamento sportivo SilkContour™ Activewear, presentata da Barbara Palvin. La collezione combina tessuti di seta e materiali tecnici pensati per l’attività fisica. La presentazione si è svolta a New York il 23 aprile 2026, coinvolgendo la modella e il team dell’azienda. La linea è disponibile online e in alcuni negozi selezionati.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — LILYSILK, the world’s leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, was worn by Hungarian model and actress Barbara Palvin’s April 15 Instagram post, where she wore pieces from the brand’s new SilkContour™ activewear line. The appearance brings fresh visibility to SilkContour™, LILYSILK’s new material innovation launched on March 18. In , Palvin appears in two SilkContour™ looks that reflect the collection’s balance of comfort, movement and refined design. In one look, she wears the SilkContour™ Air Touch Bra and SilkContour™ Drape Flow Pant in Coffee Bean.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Barbara Palvin in LILYSILK’s New SilkContour™ Activewear

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Barbara D’Urso denuncia MediasetTra Mediaset e Barbara D’Urso i rapporti professionali sono terminati ormai da tre anni.

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