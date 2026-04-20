Siteimprove ha annunciato il lancio di nuove funzionalità avanzate per i propri strumenti di analisi AEO, progettate per migliorare la visibilità dei contenuti nelle risposte delle motori di ricerca e nelle ricerche generative. Le nuove capacità sono integrate nella piattaforma Siteimprove.ai Search e mirano a supportare le aziende nel posizionamento e nella gestione dei contenuti online. L'obiettivo è fornire approfondimenti più dettagliati sulle performance dei contenuti in ambienti di ricerca automatizzata.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New AEO capabilities within the Siteimprove.ai Search solution enable enterprises to track AI citations, prompts, share of voice, and sentiment across answer engines in a single, unified platform LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — ADOBE SUMMIT — Siteimprove, a leader in agentic content intelligence, today announced a major advancement in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) with the launch of deeper AEO insights within Siteimprove.ai Search solution for AI Visibility. This new capability enables enterprise teams to measure, understand, and optimize how their brand appears across answer engines and generative search experiences.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Siteimprove Launches Advanced AEO Insights for AI Visibility to Help Enterprises Win in Answer Engines and Generative Search

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