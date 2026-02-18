I ministri dei paesi nordici si riuniscono in Danimarca per decidere come rafforzare i legami con la Groenlandia, dopo che Donald Trump aveva espresso interesse a comprare l'isola. La questione ha suscitato tensioni tra le nazioni e ha portato a un confronto diretto sui rapporti con l’autonomia groenlandese. La riunione odierna si concentra anche su altre aree autonome della regione, come le Isole Faroe e l’Åland.

COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Nordic government ministers will meet in Denmark on Wednesday to discuss elevating Greenland and two other autonomous territories to equal status in a regional forum, boosting cooperation after U.S. President Donald Trump’s push to control the Arctic island. “An update of the Helsinki Treaty will be a historic step and a future-proofing of Nordic co-operation,” Denmark’s minister for Nordic cooperation, Morten Dahlin, said in a statement. Greenland will actively participate in creating a commission to update the agreement, the island’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt said in the statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Nordic region seeks deeper ties with Greenland after Trump threats

