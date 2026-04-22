Superdrug, uno dei principali rivenditori di prodotti per la salute e la bellezza nel Regno Unito, ha annunciato la collaborazione con Hanshow, azienda specializzata in soluzioni di retail digitale. La partnership riguarda la gestione del digital shelf, una tecnologia utilizzata per migliorare la presentazione dei prodotti e ottimizzare l’esperienza di acquisto nei negozi fisici e online. L’accordo segna un passo importante nell’ambito della digitalizzazione del settore retail.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 22, 2026 PRNewswire — Hanshow, a global leader in digital retail solutions, was selected by Superdrug, one of the UK’s leading health and beauty retailers and part of the A.S. Watson Group, as its digital shelf partner to support the continued digital transformation of Superdrug’s store operations across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. With a large and varied store estate, Superdrug operates in a high-promo, high-SKU-change health & beauty environment where price accuracy, promotion speed, and store-to-store consistency directly affect customer trust and margin. Superdrug has identified in?store digitalisation as a key lever to improve in-store operational efficiency and free frontline teams to focus more on customer service and higher-value activities.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Superdrug Names Hanshow as Digital Shelf Partner, Driving the Next Phase of Health & Beauty Retail Digitalisation

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