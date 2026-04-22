Il marchio britannico Laura Ashley ha collaborato con l’azienda di profumi Nirvana Brands per lanciare una nuova collezione di fragranze. La linea comprende quattro profumi ispirati a stampe d’archivio che richiamano il paesaggio rurale britannico. La presentazione è avvenuta a Londra e il lancio è stato annunciato attraverso un comunicato stampa datato 22 aprile 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 22, 2026 PRNewswire — Iconic British brand Laura Ashley has partnered with fragrance company Nirvana Brands to launch a new Parfum Collection featuring four fragrances that pay homage to the British countryside. Each scent is inspired by a print from the Laura Ashley archive, translating the brand’s distinctive visual language into fragrance. Developed in close collaboration with Nirvana Brands, the collection captures the romance, femininity and timeless elegance synonymous with Laura Ashley, drawing on the beauty and calm of the British countryside. Made in the brand’s home country of Wales, the collection reflects a prestigious collaboration with the world-renowned French fragrance house Robertet and acclaimed perfumers Clément Marx and Romain Almairac.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Iconic British Brand Laura Ashley launches Four Fragrances Inspired by Archival Prints

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