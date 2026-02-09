Bangladesh votes in world’s first Gen Z-inspired election
A Dhaka, le prime elezioni ispirate ai Gen Z hanno portato in strada un nuovo modo di fare politica. I giovani hanno preso posizione, spingendo i partiti a cambiare approccio. La partecipazione è stata alta, e i risultati potrebbero segnare una svolta nel modo di intendere il voto nel paese.
DHAKA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - For years under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s opposition had little presence on the streets during elections, either boycotting polls or being sidelined by mass arrests of senior leaders. Now, ahead of Thursday’s vote, the roles have reversed. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely expected to win, although a coalition led by the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami is putting up a strong challenge. A new party driven by Gen-Z activists under the age of 30 has aligned with Jamaat after failing to translate its anti-Hasina street mobilisation into an electoral base. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
