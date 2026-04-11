Una nuova piattaforma di intelligenza artificiale dedicata alla gestione dei messaggi tra le aziende e i clienti è stata annunciata. La soluzione permette di integrare chatbot e assistenti virtuali su diversi canali di comunicazione, offrendo risposte automatiche e supporto continuo. Il lancio avviene in un momento di crescente interesse per le tecnologie di automazione nel settore della relazione con il pubblico. La piattaforma è stata sviluppata da una società con sede negli Stati Uniti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2026 PRNewswire — Less than one year since being acquired by IgniteTech, Khoros today announced Iris® AI, an AI-native social media management and brand care platform that unifies social listening, publishing, engagement and analytics into a single intelligent system for Khoros customers. Iris AI replaces the fragmented toolset that customers have navigated for years with one platform designed for speed, accountability and simplicity. Named for the Greek goddess who carried messages between gods and mortals, Iris AI does what its namesake did: it carries your brand’s voice and your customers’ signals across every channel, fast, precise and connected. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Khoros Launches Iris® AI: Your Messenger Across Every Brand Channel

Khoros Launches Aurora AI: A New Dawn for Enterprise CommunityCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Less than one year since being acquired by IgniteTech, Khoros...

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Temi più discussi: Khoros Launches Iris® AI: Your Messenger Across Every Brand Channel; Khoros Launches Aurora AI | A New Dawn for Enterprise Community; Khoros Launches Aurora AI: A New Dawn for Enterprise Community; Ungheria al bivio: come finisce l’era Orbán?.

Khoros Launches Aurora AI: A New Dawn for Enterprise CommunityRec News lontani dal mainstream. Notizie indipendenti dall'Italia e dal mondo. Dir.Zaira Bartucca. Leggi le news ultimora, gli approfondimenti, le inchieste e le recensioni e naviga tra le sezioni tem ... recnews.it

Khoros Launches Iris® AI: Your Messenger Across Every Brand ChannelLess than one year since being acquired by IgniteTech, Khoros today announced Iris® AI, an AI-native social media management and brand care platform that unifies social listening, publishing, engageme ... adnkronos.com