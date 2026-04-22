House of the Dragon 3 il ritorno di Helaena Targaryen insospettisce i fan | cambieranno la storia dei libri?

Da movieplayer.it 22 apr 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Uno scatto dal set mostra Helaena Targaryen dentro un tunnel. Tanto è bastato per scatenare i fan: la serie HBO si prepara a tradire i libri di George R.R. Martin con un colpo di scena su Dreamfyre? La danza dei draghi sta per ripartire e HBO ha deciso di buttare benzina sul fuoco. Una nuova immagine della terza stagione di House of the Dragon mostra Helaena Targaryen, interpretata da Phia Saban, mentre si aggira tra i tunnel bui di Approdo del Re. Il mistero del drago azzurro Non è solo un cambio di location. Per chi ha letto la saga di House of the Dragon, quel fotogramma sa di rivoluzione narrativa. Il personaggio di Helaena, finora rimasto nell'ombra a subire i traumi della guerra, potrebbe finalmente riprendersi la scena, allontanandosi dal destino tragico e passivo scritto nelle .🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it

house of the dragon 3 il ritorno di helaena targaryen insospettisce i fan cambieranno la storia dei libri
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