Uno scatto dal set mostra Helaena Targaryen dentro un tunnel. Tanto è bastato per scatenare i fan: la serie HBO si prepara a tradire i libri di George R.R. Martin con un colpo di scena su Dreamfyre? La danza dei draghi sta per ripartire e HBO ha deciso di buttare benzina sul fuoco. Una nuova immagine della terza stagione di House of the Dragon mostra Helaena Targaryen, interpretata da Phia Saban, mentre si aggira tra i tunnel bui di Approdo del Re. Il mistero del drago azzurro Non è solo un cambio di location. Per chi ha letto la saga di House of the Dragon, quel fotogramma sa di rivoluzione narrativa. Il personaggio di Helaena, finora rimasto nell'ombra a subire i traumi della guerra, potrebbe finalmente riprendersi la scena, allontanandosi dal destino tragico e passivo scritto nelle .🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it

© Movieplayer.it - House of the Dragon 3, il ritorno di Helaena Targaryen insospettisce i fan: cambieranno la storia dei libri?

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Aggiornamenti e contenuti dedicati

Helaena Targaryen’s House of the Dragon season 3 return finally revealed as fans speculate major book changeHouse of the Dragon is heating up ahead of season 3, as a first-look image could signal a major book change for Phia Saban's character, Helaena. msn.com

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