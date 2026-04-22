L'International Congress of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs si è concluso a Colonia dopo due giorni di incontri e discussioni. Durante l'evento, sono stati presenti circa 500 partecipanti, tra cui oltre 400 chef e ristoratori provenienti da 21 nazioni diverse. La manifestazione ha visto momenti di confronto e scambio tra professionisti del settore gastronomico. La partecipazione ha rappresentato un momento di incontro tra le diverse realtà internazionali della ristorazione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE COLOGNE, Germany, April 22, 2026 PRNewswire — The 2026 International Congress of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs concluded in Cologne after two dynamic days, gathering 500 participants, including +400 chefs and restaurateurs from 21 countries. Held on 19–20 April under the theme RE•GENERATION – SEED THE FUTURE, the congress placed Cologne at the centre of global gastronomy. The programme focused on innovation, sustainability, and hospitality reinforcing JRE’s commitment to shaping the future of the industry. “RE-GENERATION is an invitation to reflect on how we evolve, enhance our culinary heritage, empower teams, and take a broader view beyond the kitchen.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - 500 Culinary Leaders from JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs Unite to Seed the Future of Gastronomy

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