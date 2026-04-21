Suvoda ha annunciato il lancio di un nuovo sistema di gestione della randomizzazione e fornitura di farmaci per le sperimentazioni cliniche, chiamato agentic RTSM. Questo sistema utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale e mira a ridurre i tempi di avvio degli studi clinici fino all’80 per cento. La piattaforma è stata sviluppata per accelerare il processo di avvio delle sperimentazioni e arrivare più rapidamente al primo paziente. La presentazione è avvenuta a Conshohocken, negli Stati Uniti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Next-generation, AI-powered Randomization and Trial Supply Management system—designed to get studies to first-patient-in significantly faster CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 21, 2026 PRNewswire — Getting a clinical trial from contract to go-live can take months. For sponsors working to deliver therapies to patients who need them, the startup window is one of the most persistent drags on timelines—and one of the hardest to compress. Today, Suvoda, a global clinical trial technology company and a recognized leader in the RTSM space, announced agentic RTSM: the next evolution of Suvoda IRT that uses agentic AI to take a study from project kickoff to User Acceptance Testing (UAT) in as little as two weeks.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Suvoda introduces agentic RTSM, cutting clinical trial start-up timelines by up to 80%

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Suvoda introduces agentic RTSM, cutting clinical trial start-up timelines by up to 80%Suvoda introduces agentic RTSM, cutting clinical trial start-up timelines by up to 80% Next-generation, AI-powered Randomization and Trial Supply Management system—designed to get studies to ... tirto.id

Suvoda LLC: Suvoda introduces agentic RTSM, cutting clinical trial start-up timelines by up to 80%Next-generation, AI-powered Randomization and Trial Supply Management system-designed to get studies to first-patient-in significantly faster CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting ... finanznachrichten.de