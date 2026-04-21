Fastmarkets e Expana hanno annunciato di aver stretto una partnership strategica con l’obiettivo di offrire informazioni più approfondite e utili sul mercato dei prodotti forestali. Entrambe le aziende sono leader a livello globale nella reportistica dei prezzi delle materie prime e nell’intelligence di mercato. L’accordo mira a migliorare l’accesso dei clienti a dati più dettagliati riguardanti il settore forestale, senza specificare ulteriori dettagli sulle modalità di collaborazione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 21, 2026 PRNewswire — Fastmarkets and Expana, global leaders in commodity price reporting and market intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver deeper, more actionable forest products intelligence to customers. Under the partnership, Fastmarkets’ trusted forest products price benchmarks will be integrated directly into the Expana platform, giving customers streamlined access to essential upstream pricing alongside downstream market insights. The collaboration is designed to support faster, more confident decision?making across increasingly complex and volatile forest products markets.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Fastmarkets and Expana form strategic partnership to strengthen forest products market intelligence

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