Gli Stati Uniti e l’Azerbaijan hanno firmato un nuovo accordo di partenariato strategico a Baku. La firma arriva durante la visita di un inviato americano e segna un passo importante per rafforzare i rapporti tra i due paesi. Le parti puntano a collaborare su temi economici e di sicurezza, aprendo una nuova fase di cooperazione. L’annuncio ha suscitato attenzione in regione, mentre le due nazioni cercano di consolidare il loro legame.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inked the agreement with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is on a trip to Baku after visiting its neighbour and longtime foe Armenia. Aliyev said Baku and Washington were entering “an entirely new phase” in cooperation on defence sales and artificial intelligence, and will continue collaboration in energy security and counter-terrorism. During his visit to Armenia this week, Vance signed a deal with Pashinyan that could pave the way for the U.S. to build a nuclear power plant there. Il presidente dell’Azerbaigian Ilham Aliyev ha firmato l’accordo con il vicepresidente degli Stati Uniti JD Vance, in viaggio a Baku dopo aver visitato la vicina e da sempre nemica Armenia. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US and Azerbaijan sign strategic partnership charter during Vance visit

Approfondimenti su US Azerbaijan Accordo

Il vice presidente degli Stati Uniti, JD Vance, si sta preparando a visitare Armenia e Azerbaigian questa settimana.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

LIVE: Strategic Partnership Charter Between Azerbaijan and the U.S.: Signing and Press Statements

Ultime notizie su US Azerbaijan Accordo

US and Azerbaijan Sign Strategic Partnership Charter During Vance VisitBAKU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The ?United ?States and Azerbaijan ?signed a strategic partnership agreement ?in Baku on Tuesday, launching a fresh chapter ?in economic and security ?cooperation as ... usnews.com

Azerbaijani Women's Association - facebook.com facebook