US and Azerbaijan sign strategic partnership charter during Vance visit
Gli Stati Uniti e l’Azerbaijan hanno firmato un nuovo accordo di partenariato strategico a Baku. La firma arriva durante la visita di un inviato americano e segna un passo importante per rafforzare i rapporti tra i due paesi. Le parti puntano a collaborare su temi economici e di sicurezza, aprendo una nuova fase di cooperazione. L’annuncio ha suscitato attenzione in regione, mentre le due nazioni cercano di consolidare il loro legame.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev inked the agreement with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is on a trip to Baku after visiting its neighbour and longtime foe Armenia. Aliyev said Baku and Washington were entering “an entirely new phase” in cooperation on defence sales and artificial intelligence, and will continue collaboration in energy security and counter-terrorism. During his visit to Armenia this week, Vance signed a deal with Pashinyan that could pave the way for the U.S. to build a nuclear power plant there. Il presidente dell’Azerbaigian Ilham Aliyev ha firmato l’accordo con il vicepresidente degli Stati Uniti JD Vance, in viaggio a Baku dopo aver visitato la vicina e da sempre nemica Armenia. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su US Azerbaijan Accordo
US Vice President Vance heads to Armenia, Azerbaijan to push peace, trade
Il vice presidente degli Stati Uniti, JD Vance, si sta preparando a visitare Armenia e Azerbaigian questa settimana.
Usha Vance senza fede in pubblico: i sospetti sul divorzio da JD Vance e le voci su Erika Kirk
LIVE: Strategic Partnership Charter Between Azerbaijan and the U.S.: Signing and Press Statements
Ultime notizie su US Azerbaijan Accordo
US and Azerbaijan Sign Strategic Partnership Charter During Vance VisitBAKU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The ?United ?States and Azerbaijan ?signed a strategic partnership agreement ?in Baku on Tuesday, launching a fresh chapter ?in economic and security ?cooperation as ... usnews.com
Azerbaijani Women's Association - facebook.com facebook
La ricerca permette di visualizzare articoli e video su argomenti simili o correlati.