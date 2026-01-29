china vows to develop space tourism explore deep space as it races us

La Cina punta a sviluppare il turismo spaziale nei prossimi cinque anni. Il principale contratto spaziale del paese ha fatto sapere che investirà risorse per rendere possibile il viaggio nello spazio per i civili. La notizia arriva mentre Pechino accelera le sue attività nello spazio, in competizione con gli Stati Uniti.

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China’s main space contractor vowed to develop space tourism in the next five years, state media reported on Thursday, as Beijing revs up its commercial spaceflight and deep space exploration ambitions amid a technology race with the U.S. China and the U.S. are competing as they look to turn space exploration into a commercially viable business similar to civil aviation, as well as becoming the first to exploit the military and strategic advantages of space dominance. CASC has vowed to transform China into a “world-leading space power” by 2045. Beijing’s key bottleneck so far is its failure to complete a reusable rocket test. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

