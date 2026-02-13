pan global files ni 43 101 technical report for initial mineral resource estimates at the escacena project southern spain

Pan Global Resources ha pubblicato il rapporto tecnico NI 43-101 per le stime iniziali delle riserve minerarie del progetto Escacena, nel sud della Spagna, spiegando che i risultati preliminari puntano a un potenziale significativo di estrazione di rame e altri minerali, in risposta alle nuove esplorazioni condotte nel sito.

- TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF FRA: 2EU VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2026 PRNewswire -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR+ of an independent Technical Report (the "Report") for its Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Pan Global released the results of the Mineral Resource Estimates ("MREs") for the La Romana (Cu-Sn-Ag) and Cañada Honda (Au-Cu-Ag) deposits included in the Report on December 31, 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

I contadini di Spagna e Portogallo descrivono danni enormi ai campi causati dalla tempesta Marta.

Il rapporto sui rischi globali, pubblicato dal World Economic Forum, mette in evidenza quattro grandi temi che cambieranno l’economia nei prossimi anni.

