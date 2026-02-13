PAN GLOBAL FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT FOR INITIAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT SOUTHERN SPAIN
Pan Global Resources ha pubblicato il rapporto tecnico NI 43-101 per le stime iniziali delle riserve minerarie del progetto Escacena, nel sud della Spagna, spiegando che i risultati preliminari puntano a un potenziale significativo di estrazione di rame e altri minerali, in risposta alle nuove esplorazioni condotte nel sito.
- TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF FRA: 2EU VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2026 PRNewswire -- Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR+ of an independent Technical Report (the "Report") for its Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Pan Global released the results of the Mineral Resource Estimates ("MREs") for the La Romana (Cu-Sn-Ag) and Cañada Honda (Au-Cu-Ag) deposits included in the Report on December 31, 2025. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
Farmers report ‘catastrophic’ damage to crops as Storm Marta hits Spain and Portugal
I contadini di Spagna e Portogallo descrivono danni enormi ai campi causati dalla tempesta Marta.
Global Risks Report: 4 grandi temi destinati a plasmare l’economia
Il rapporto sui rischi globali, pubblicato dal World Economic Forum, mette in evidenza quattro grandi temi che cambieranno l’economia nei prossimi anni.
Contenuti correlati
Argomenti discussi: PAN GLOBAL FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT FOR INITIAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN; CCTV4?Global Harmony for Reunion, a Marvelous Adventure of the Chinese New Year!; Neve artificiale tra pro e contro: Non è tossica ma attenzione alle cadute.
Saks Global files for bankruptcy after Neiman Marcus takeover leads to financial collapse Click the link in the comments below. - facebook.com facebook
Dai progetti pilota ai profitti: il Global AI Report 2026 di NTT DATA mostra come i top performer trasformano la visione dell’AI in valore datamanager.it/2026/02/dai-pr… x.com