Train of Glamour, marchio di lusso nel settore ferroviario, ha comunicato di aver aderito all’EHL Alliance, diventando il primo membro aziendale proveniente dalla Cina. La società fa parte del Fosun Infrastructure Group e questa novità segna un passo importante nel settore del trasporto ferroviario di alta gamma. La notizia è stata diffusa tramite un comunicato ufficiale il 20 aprile 2026 a Shanghai.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — Train of Glamour, the premium rail lifestyle brand under Fosun Infrastructure Group, today announced its membership in the EHL Alliance, becoming the first corporate member from China. The partnership signals a major step for the brand in redefining luxury train travel—not as mere transportation, but as a destination in itself. Train of Glamour’s flagship product, the Silk Road Express, is the world’s first tourist train with a hand-painted exterior, developed in collaboration with Tsinghua University. Its interior, designed by HBA, received the 2024 OPAL London Outstanding Property Award (Platinum).🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Train of Glamour Joins EHL Alliance as First Chinese Member, Marking New Era for Luxury Rail Travel

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