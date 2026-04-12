CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN | UN Chinese Language Day Celebration with Chinese Language Shining Civilizations Event

Il 12 aprile 2026 si è tenuto un evento per celebrare la Giornata della Lingua Cinese delle Nazioni Unite, organizzato da CGTN America e CCTV UN. La manifestazione, intitolata “Le civiltà che brillano della lingua cinese”, si è svolta a Washington e ha coinvolto rappresentanti delle istituzioni internazionali. La comunicazione ufficiale è stata diffusa da MediaLinks TV, LLC, a nome di CCTV.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE WASHINGTON, April 12, 2026 PRNewswire — CGTN America & CCTV UN releases “UN Chinese Language Day Celebration with “Chinese Language Shining Civilizations” Event” (This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.) Marking the 17th annual UN Chinese Language Day, the Permanent Mission of the People’s Republic of China at the United Nations, in partnership with China Media Group, presents “Chinese Language Shining Civilizations.” This international event on April 13, 2026 will celebrate the rich cultural heritage and global significance of the Chinese language.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: Commemoration of 55th Anniversary of Ping-Pong Diplomacy Held in BeijingCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE WASHINGTON , April 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CGTN America & CCTV UN releases “Commemoration of 55th...

CGTN: One family: Xi Jinping stresses keeping future of cross-Strait ties in Chinese handsCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CGTN published an article on the meeting between Xi Jinping,...