Pepsi® Global ha annunciato il coinvolgimento di alcune star internazionali del calcio in un nuovo film, in vista dell'estate sportiva. La campagna si concentra sulla passione dei tifosi e sulle tradizioni che si sviluppano attorno alle partite, andando oltre i novanta minuti di gioco. La produzione presenta immagini di leggende del calcio e mira a mostrare come i supporter influenzino l'atmosfera e le celebrazioni legate al calcio in tutto il mondo.

- LONDON, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire -- Ahead of a summer of sport, Pepsi® Global has brought together football legends in a brand-new film to celebrate the traditions, rituals and shared passion of fans beyond the 90 minutes. Following the launch of the Pepsi Football Nation platform, a multi-year global platform designed to bring football culture into everyday life for fans across the globe, the campaign film is inspired by the conversations that keep the spirit of the game alive. The film opens with Sir David Beckham handing the playbook to the fans, inviting them to dictate the "rules" of the Pepsi Football Nation. Viewers are taken on a...🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - PEPSI® RECRUITS GLOBAL STARS TO CREATE THE 'PEPSI FOOTBALL NATION': WHERE FANS DEFINE THE RULES

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