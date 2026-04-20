Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK è tra i primi veicoli a essere impiegati come trasporto pubblico autonomo nel settore dello ski turismo. L’applicazione si è svolta in una località sciistica, dove il veicolo ha operato senza conducente. La sperimentazione è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato stampa, datato 20 aprile 2026, da parte dell’azienda produttrice. La notizia è stata diffusa tramite agenzia di stampa, senza ulteriori dettagli specifici sulla fase di test o sui risultati.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE ISTANBUL, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — With the vision “One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility,” Karsan, a pioneer in the global transition of public transportation to electric and autonomous vehicles has successfully achieved yet another first with Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK. As part of the Sälen–Idre Autonomous Public Transportation Project (SIKTA), conducted in collaboration with the municipalities of Malung-Sälen and Älvdalen in Sweden, local businesses, and Dalarna University, the Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK became one of the first autonomous bus applications to transport passengers under real-world road conditions in a mountainous tourism region.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK Became One of the First Autonomous Public Transportation Applications in Ski Tourism!ISTANBUL, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the vision One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility, Karsan, a pioneer in the global transition of public transportation to electric and autonomous ... adnkronos.com

KARSAN OTOMOTIV SAN.VE TIC.A.S.: Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK Became One of the First Autonomous Public Transportation Applications in Ski Tourism!ISTANBUL, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the vision One Step Ahead in the Future of Mobility, Karsan, a pioneer in the global transition of public transportation to electric and autonomous ... finanznachrichten.de