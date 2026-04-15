Gupshup ha annunciato il lancio di Superagent, un agente AI autonomo progettato per gestire conversazioni con i clienti su larga scala. Contestualmente, l’azienda ha presentato anche Superclaw, una soluzione auto-ospitata rivolta alle piccole e medie imprese. Entrambi i prodotti si concentrano sull’automazione delle interazioni e sull’efficienza operativa. La presentazione è avvenuta tramite un comunicato stampa ufficiale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Also launches the Superclaw — self-hosted for SMEs and privacy-first organizations SAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, April 15, 2026 PRNewswire — Gupshup, the world’s leading conversational AI platform, today announced the launch of Gupshup Superagent, an autonomous AI agent that drives customer conversations at scale across every major messaging and voice channel. Superagent goes beyond traditional AI assistants by acting as a full-stack orchestrator for customer experiences. From a single conversational interface, it can design and launch campaigns, orchestrate customer journeys, provision messaging and voice infrastructure, process transactions, monitor performance, and continuously optimize outcomes — enabling businesses to move seamlessly from intent to revenue.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Gupshup Launches Superagent: the Autonomous AI Agent for Customer Conversations at Scale

Introducing Gupshup Superagent: the Autonomous AI Agent for Customer Conversations at Scale

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Gupshup Technologies: Gupshup Launches Superagent: the Autonomous AI Agent for Customer Conversations at ScaleAlso launches the Superclaw - self-hosted for SMEs and privacy-first organizationsSAN FRANCISCO and MUMBAI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the world's leading conversational AI platform ... finanznachrichten.de

Gupshup Launches ‘Superagent’ to Drive Autonomous Customer Conversations at ScaleThe new AI agent promises faster campaign execution, higher conversions, and on-device privacy with ‘SuperClaw’. analyticsindiamag.com