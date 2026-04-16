milesight marks 15th anniversary reinforces build deep with vir strategy

Oggi viene celebrato il quindicesimo anniversario di un’azienda specializzata in soluzioni di videosorveglianza alimentate dall’intelligenza artificiale. La compagnia ha annunciato il rafforzamento della propria strategia a lungo termine, chiamata “Build Deep with V.I.R”, senza fornire dettagli specifici sui progetti futuri. La celebrazione si è svolta in Cina e rappresenta un momento di riflessione sulla crescita e lo sviluppo raggiunti in questi anni.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE XIAMEN, China, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — Milesight, a provider of AI-powered video surveillance solutions, today celebrates its 15th anniversary, reaffirming its long-term strategy with the theme “Build Deep with V.I.R.” As the security industry continues to evolve, Milesight emphasizes that sustainable progress is rooted in deeply developed core capabilities. Over the past 15 years, the company has continuously advanced three foundational pillars of modern security systems — Vision, Intelligence, and Reliability — now collectively defined as V.I.R. Rather than introducing a new direction, V.I.R represents the strategy Milesight has consistently built on and will continue to strengthen.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Milesight Marks 15th Anniversary, Reinforces “Build Deep with V.I.R” Strategy

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