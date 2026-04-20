Demon Hunters and Soda Pop | il tribute show dedicato alla k-pop music

lL'evento è stato rinviato al prossimo 5 dicembre, per sopraggiunti e improrogabili impegni professionali degli artisti.I biglietti acquistati per il live show del 25 aprile sono validi per la nuova data, in alternativa è possibile richiedere il rimborso al circuito vendita entro e non oltre l’11.🔗 Leggi su Ilpescara.it

Kpop Demon Hunters Song Compilation | Marble Music

Notizie correlate

Leggi anche: Al Palapartenope, K-POP music is coming soon in DEMON HUNTERS and SODA POP

Leggi anche: "Demon Hunters e Soda Pop", lo show all'Auditorium Parco della Musica

Approfondimenti e contenuti

Temi più discussi: Tirreno Festival | K-Pop Demon Hunters & Soda Pop; Amazon: come acquistare l'album KPop Demon Hunters e le bustine a un prezzo non assurdo; DEMON HUNTERS and SODA POP - Bassano del Grappa; Il fenomeno K-Pop contagia il Nord Est.

KPop Demon Hunters Cast Reunites for Special Online PerformancesThe stars behind the anime smash KPop Demon Hunters are reuniting for special online performances as part of the McDonald's Battle Of The Bands collaboration ... ign.com

KPop Demon Hunters team breaks down the Saja Boys' big entrance, the '6 months to make those abs,' and 'Soda Pop'Add Yahoo as a preferred source to see more of our stories on Google. Key members of the KPop Demon Hunters team break down the Saja Boys' grand entrance and their catchy Soda Pop number. Animation ... yahoo.com

Gli avatar generati al computer ricordano i personaggi del popolare anime KPop Demon Hunters - facebook.com facebook