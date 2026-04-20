China Unicom and Huawei Elevate Beijing E-Town Race-Day Experiences with 5G-A GigaUplink

Da corrieretoscano.it 20 apr 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Il 20 aprile 2026, a Beijing, le aziende di telecomunicazioni e tecnologia hanno annunciato l’implementazione di nuove soluzioni 5G per migliorare le esperienze durante le gare sportive. Attraverso una collaborazione tra un operatore di rete e un'azienda di tecnologia, è stato attivato un sistema di GigaUplink che permette di trasmettere dati ad alta velocità durante gli eventi. Questa iniziativa mira a offrire connessioni più affidabili e performanti nel contesto di eventi pubblici e sportivi.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 April 2026 – China Unicom and Huawei capped off a series of successful 5G-A GigaUplink deployments by guaranteeing the premium connectivity at the Beijing E-Town Half-Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon, where human and robot runners competed alongside through the E-Town in Daxing District. This marks the two companies’ latest landmark showcase for sports events, combining 5G-A and AI to provide fast uplink with huge capacity and low latency for event organization and media services, digital engagement, and humanoid participation.    China Unicom Delivered a Masterclass in Connected Marathon Events     Marathon events typically feature high-density crowds with an extensive demand for uploads.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

china unicom and huawei elevate beijing e town race day experiences with 5g a gigauplink
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china unicom china unicom and huaweiChina Unicom and Huawei Elevate Beijing E-Town Race-Day Experiences with 5G-A GigaUplinkBEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - China Unicom and Huawei capped off a series of successful 5G-A GigaUplink deployments by guaranteeing the premium connectivity at the Beijing ... adnkronos.com

china unicom china unicom and huaweiChina Unicom, Huawei deploy 677 Mbps 5G-A GigaUplink at human - robot marathon in BeijingAdvanced (5G-A) network to support connectivity at the Beijing E-Town Half-Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon, where human and robot runners competed alongside through the E-Town in Daxing ... telecompaper.com

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