from japan to brazil voters could shake markets in key election year

Votanti in Brasile si preparano a scegliere il nuovo presidente, mentre in Giappone si avvicinano le elezioni legislative. Entrambi gli appuntamenti potrebbero muovere i mercati finanziari, già agitati da altre tensioni internazionali. Gli investitori osservano attentamente, pronti a reagire a qualsiasi risultato che possa cambiare la rotta economica dei paesi.

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - From Japan to Brazil, elections could add yet more uncertainty this year to markets already whipped by U.S. policy gyrations and heightened geopolitical tension. Japan’s election this coming weekend is among the most unpredictable in years, while polls across Latin America will test the region’s rightward shift. Japan’s snap election on February 8 could loosen fiscal purse-strings in the developed world’s most indebted nation, on a debt-to-GDP basis. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wants to convert personal popularity into support for her expansionary fiscal policies and bolster her coalition government’s position in parliament. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Approfondimenti su Brazil Elections

Secondo un sondaggio recente, il presidente brasiliano Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva si mantiene in vantaggio rispetto ai principali rivali di destra, il senatore Flavio Bolsonaro e il governatore di São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas, in vista delle elezioni del 2026.

Il primo ministro Sanae Takaichi ha convocato un voto anticipato per il 8 febbraio.

Ultime notizie su Brazil Elections

