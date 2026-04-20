AlUla Development Company ha avviato i lavori di costruzione su NUMAJ, segnando l'inizio di una nuova fase di sviluppo nella regione di AlUla. La società ha annunciato questa decisione attraverso un comunicato stampa lo scorso 20 aprile 2026. La notizia conferma l'inizio delle attività di costruzione relative al progetto, senza ulteriori dettagli sui tempi o sulle fasi successive.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE ALULA, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — AlUla Development Company (UDC), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, today announced the commencement of construction on NUMAJ, Autograph Collection, marking a key milestone in the delivery of its development pipeline and AlUla’s continued transformation. The milestone was marked during a site visit attended by John Pagano, Managing Director of UDC and Abeer AlAkel, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), as well as other senior leadership representatives. John Pagano, Managing Director of UDC, said: “NUMAJ marks a clear step forward in our delivery agenda.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - AlUla Development Company Commences Construction on NUMAJ, Marking a New Phase of AlUla’s Development

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AlUla Development Company Commences Construction on NUMAJ, Marking a New Phase of AlUla's DevelopmentALULA, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlUla Development Company (UDC), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, today announced the commencement of construction on NUMAJ, Autograph ... adnkronos.com

AlUla Development Company commences construction on NUMAJThe groundbreaking ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials, marking the transition of AlUla Development Company into the execution phase and bringing AlUla's vision to life through ... zawya.com