LUX ha annunciato il lancio di una nuova campagna pubblicitaria che utilizza annunci chiamati “algorithm cleansers”. Questi annunci sono progettati per modificare le feed social, influenzando il modo in cui i contenuti vengono visualizzati dagli utenti. La campagna è stata presentata in un evento a Singapore il 15 aprile 2026, con dettagli pubblicati tramite un comunicato stampa. Non sono state fornite altre informazioni sui dettagli tecnici o sugli obiettivi specifici di questa iniziativa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2026 – LUX has launched LUX My Algorithm, a new global initiative that reimagines the role of social media advertising by transforming ads into tools designed to influence the algorithms that shape what people see. Instead of simply competing for attention, the campaign introduces a new approach where advertising generates behavioural signals that can help redirect and diversify users’ s over time. Developed in partnership with VML, the campaign transforms LUX’s ads into what it calls “algorithm cleansers”, content engineered to generate behavioural signals that help redirect and diversify users’ s over time.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - LUX Turns Ads into “Algorithm Cleansers” Designed to Influence Social Feeds

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