Questa settimana, in Germania, è stata presentata una nuova stampante 3D di fascia alta da parte di un'azienda specializzata nel settore. La macchina, chiamata X2D, è dotata di un sistema a doppia estrusione e si rivolge a utenti professionali e appassionati. Il prezzo di partenza è di 649 dollari. La presentazione fa parte di una strategia di lancio che mira a distinguersi nel mercato delle stampanti 3D avanzate.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE FRANKFURT, Germany, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — Bambu Lab launched the X2D this week — its next-generation flagship 3D printer with dual-extrusion, available starting at $649. Bambu Lab introduces the X2D – a new 3D printer designed for people who want to create, not troubleshoot technical issues. It’s a device that operates like any household device, yet prints like a professional production studio. For years, 3D printing was the domain of enthusiasts willing to spend hours on calibration and experimenting with settings. Bambu Lab changed that in 2022 with the launch of the X1 series, which proved for the first time that a 3D printer could simply work – without specialized knowledge, without trial and error, straight out of the box.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Xcellence made simple: Bambu Lab Launches X2D, Next?Gen Flagship 3D Printer Featuring Dual?Extrusion System

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