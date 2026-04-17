Vuse ha annunciato il lancio di una serie di contenuti originali dedicata all’evoluzione della musica elettronica e alla crescita delle feste in remoto. La campagna, chiamata Remote Raving Scenes, è iniziata con un evento con DJ Charlie Tee nelle Alpi francesi. La serie si propone di mostrare come la musica elettronica possa offrire uno spazio di evasione, relax e reset mentale. L’iniziativa si svolge in diverse location, tra cui le Alpi svizzere.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Kickstarting with DJ Charlie Tee in the French Alps, the campaign, titled Remote Raving Scenes, explores the power of electronic music to escape, unwind and intentionally reset BONCOURT, Switzerland, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — Today, Vuse, the no.1 global vape brand*, announces the launch of its new content series Remote Raving Scenes which explores the trend of remote raving, looking at how culture is shifting from passive entertainment to intentional participation and connection, allowing you to truly immerse in the moment. The first in the series, Unwind In the Mountains, in partnership with...🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - VUSE LAUNCHES ORIGINAL CONTENT SERIES CHARTING THE EVOLUTION OF ELECTRONIC MUSIC AND THE RISE OF REMOTE RAVING

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