Durante l’evento Rapid + TCT a Boston, un'azienda produttrice di filamenti ha presentato una vasta gamma di materiali per l’ingegneria. Insieme, ha comunicato una collaborazione strategica con un’altra società del settore. La presentazione si è concentrata sul lancio del nuovo modello FilaDC i10, che è stato mostrato al pubblico durante la manifestazione. La fiera si svolge in questa città e si focalizza sulle tecnologie di stampa 3D e innovazioni correlate.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BOSTON, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — At this year’s Rapid + TCT in Boston, SUNLU is displaying a broad range of products, including a large selection of engineering filaments, while also announcing a strategic collaboration with Inslogic. From dedicated product demonstrations to in-depth technical exchanges, SUNLU is exploring new possibilities in 3D printing together with industry peers, designers, engineers, and makers. Nylons, Polypropylene, Polycarbonates and other engineering-grade filaments are on display, covering professional high-strength, high-durability, or flexibility requirements. From model aircraft structures to drone components or creative structural parts, each application shall find its relevant filament counterpart.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - SUNLU AND INSLOGIC TEAM UP TO ANNOUNCE THE FilaDC i10 AT RAPID+ TCT IN BOSTON

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