Saudi Arabia orders 20 high-speed trains from Spain’s Talgo

Saudi Arabia ha ordinato 20 treni ad alta velocità alla società spagnola Talgo. L’accordo è stato annunciato domenica e rappresenta un passo importante per il progetto di modernizzazione delle infrastrutture del paese. I treni saranno consegnati nei prossimi mesi e serviranno a migliorare le connessioni tra le principali città. La commessa arriva mentre il regno punta a sviluppare il suo sistema di trasporti pubblici.

MADRID, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has ordered 20 new high-speed trains from Spain’s Talgo SA, the company and Spain’s transport minister said on Sunday. In a statement, Talgo said the deal adds 1.33 billion euros ($1.57 billion) to its order backlog, bringing it to a total of nearly 6 billion euros, a record. The contract also covers maintenance for the trains. The agreement is a boost for the Spanish rail sector, which has taken a heavy hit to its reputation in the wake of a train collision near Cordoba last month that killed 46 people. The accident raised questions over whether investment to maintain the network is keeping pace with surging passenger demand. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

