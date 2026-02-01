iranian official says revolutionary guards have no plan to hold military exercises in the gulf

Un ufficiale iraniano ha chiarito che le Guardie rivoluzionarie non hanno intenzione di organizzare esercitazioni militari con fuoco reale nello Stretto di Hormuz. La notizia circolata in alcuni media si è rivelata infondata, e al momento non ci sono piani concreti per queste esercitazioni. La Marina iraniana resta in allerta, ma al momento non ci sono segnali di azioni imminenti nella zona strategica.

Iran’s state-run Press TV reported on Thursday that the force would carry out the exercises in the Strait of Hormuz on February 1 and February 2. “There was no plan for the Guards to hold military exercises there and there was no official announcement about it. Only media reports which were wrong,” the official said. La Press TV iraniana ha riferito giovedì che le forze armate avrebbero effettuato le esercitazioni nello Stretto di Hormuz il 1° e il 2 febbraio. “Non c’era alcun piano per le Guardie di tenere esercitazioni militari lì e non c’è stato alcun annuncio ufficiale al riguardo. Solo rapporti dei media che erano sbagliati”, ha detto il funzionario. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

