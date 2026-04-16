Zerova ha firmato un accordo di distribuzione con la società svedese Skårebo, ampliando così la presenza nel Nord Europa. L'intesa prevede la distribuzione di prodotti e servizi della società in quella regione, con un focus su logistica e supporto locale. La collaborazione mira a rafforzare la presenza commerciale e migliorare le opportunità di distribuzione nei paesi nordici. La firma è stata annunciata tramite un comunicato stampa.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Expanding local availability, logistics, and support for mobile EV charging solutions across the region AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — Zerova, a provider of EV charging solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with Skårebo, a leading distributor in the Nordics specializing in charging solutions. Under the agreement, Skårebo will support Zerova’s expansion in the region by providing local importing, warehousing, and distribution capabilities, making it easier for customers to purchase and receive Zerova products with local terms and delivery. Skårebo’s distribution model helps address a key challenge in the Nordics market: smaller customers often need the ability to buy in lower quantities without taking on complex international shipping and customs processes.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Zerova signs Nordics distribution agreement with Skårebo

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Zerova signs Nordics distribution agreement with SkåreboZerova, a provider of EV charging solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with Skårebo, a leading distributor in the Nordi ... adnkronos.com