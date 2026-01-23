france to hold call with g7 nordics on urgent ukraine energy support

La Francia organizza una call con i paesi del G7, i paesi nordici e baltici per discutere e coordinare il supporto all’infrastruttura energetica dell’Ucraina. L’obiettivo è valutare le misure necessarie per garantire la stabilità della rete energetica in un momento di emergenza, rafforzando la collaborazione internazionale in risposta alle sfide attuali.

Electrical engineers have been working around the clock in hazardous conditions for weeks after Russia escalated attacks on Ukraine’s grid during an extreme cold snap. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared an energy emergency after sustained Russian strikes over winter knocked out power generation and distribution facilities. “He continues to shell Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure. We will continue to support Ukraine,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told BFM television. He said France would supply Ukraine with the equivalent of 13 extra megawatts of electricity and around 100 generators to replace destroyed infrastructure. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to declare state of emergency for energy after Russian attacksIl presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’intenzione di dichiarare lo stato di emergenza nel settore energetico, in risposta ai danni causati dagli attacchi russi.

NATO Secretary General: discussed Russia’s attacks and energy problems with Ukraine’s ZelenskiyIl segretario generale della NATO, Mark Rutte, ha avuto un colloquio con il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy, affrontando le recenti offensive russe e le questioni energetiche che interessano l'Ucraina.

