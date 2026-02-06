indonesia signs security treaty with australia prabowo says

Questa mattina a Jakarta, Indonesia e Australia hanno firmato un nuovo trattato di sicurezza. L’annuncio è arrivato dal presidente Prabowo Subianto, che ha confermato l’accordo dopo aver incontrato il primo ministro australiano. La firma segna un passo importante nelle relazioni tra i due paesi, che mirano a rafforzare la collaborazione in ambito di sicurezza e difesa.

JAKARTA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia and Australia signed a security treaty on Friday, President Prabowo Subianto said after a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anth. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Indonesia signs security treaty with Australia, Prabowo saysIndonesia ?and Australia signed ?a ?security ?treaty on Friday, ?President ?Prabowo ?Subianto said ?after a ?meeting ?with ?Australian Prime ?Minister Anthony Albanese in Jakarta. thestar.com.my

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signs security treaty with IndonesiaPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has travelled to Jakarta to sign the treaty, which the Australian government calls the biggest step the countries have taken together in 30 years. msn.com

