Un nuovo strumento chiamato Vizrt AI Keyer permette di eliminare lo sfondo verde e di creare scene virtuali in qualsiasi ambiente. Questo software utilizza intelligenza artificiale per ottenere risultati più precisi e veloci rispetto ai metodi tradizionali di chroma key. È stato presentato come una soluzione che può essere adottata in vari contesti di produzione video, offrendo maggiore flessibilità nel montaggio e nella creazione di ambientazioni digitali.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE The Vizrt AI Keyer maximizes engagement and expands possibilities with virtual scenes anywhere, advancing Vizrt’s AI-native platform for visual storytelling LONDON, April 16, 2026 PRNewswire — Vizrt, the AI platform for visual storytelling, today announces the launch of its AI Keyer, expanding the possibilities and accessibility of virtual and extended reality (XR) scenarios. The Vizrt AI Keyer enables background switching and augmented reality (AR) graphics insertion in every space, whether indoors or outdoors. The secure, proprietary solution is trained extensively on real-world footage across environments and lighting conditions to recognize human shapes as foregrounds, and separates backgrounds seamlessly, so talent can move around while being locked into the virtual scene.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Vizrt AI Keyer kills the green screen and creates virtual scenes in any environment

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