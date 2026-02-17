North Korea’s Kim marks completion of Pyongyang housing project as key party congress nears

SEOUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the completion of 10,000 new houses built in Pyongyang, state media KCNA said on Tuesday, as the country is about to hold a key party congress. “Based on the transformational achievements. during the Eighth period, the Ninth Congress of the party will set a grander goal of restoration and creation,” Kim said, according to KCNA. Meanwhile, KCNA said the representatives and audience set to participate in the upcoming party congress arrived in Pyongyang on Monday. In the past two instances in 2016 and 2021, the Congress began three to four days after representatives arrived in Pyongyang, according to Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Kim Jong Un ha inaugurato un nuovo quartiere residenziale a Pyongyang dedicato alle famiglie dei soldati morti in guerra, secondo quanto riferisce KCNA.

Kim Jong-un ha annunciato che il Congresso del Partito dei Lavoratori si terrà entro la fine di febbraio a Pyongyang, con l’obiettivo di mettere in mostra i recenti progressi militari e rafforzare il suo controllo politico, un evento che il regime ha definito cruciale per consolidare il suo potere.

